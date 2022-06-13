Ukraine war: Zelensky says Russia's camps 'resemble Nazi concentration camps'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's camps resemble "Nazi concentration camps". While addressing the American Jewish Committee Global Forum on Monday (June 13), Zelensky said, "How could mass killings, torture, burned cities and filtration camps set up by the Russian military in the occupied territories, which resemble Nazi concentration camps, come to pass?"

The Ukrainian President also urged the West to increase arms supplies to Ukraine. "Help us speed up the supply of weapons to Ukraine so that we can liberate the occupied territories," he said. He added that the country needs powerful offensive weapons and without such arms, the war will last for a very long time and the number of casualties will grow.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States and other Western allies have supplied aid to Ukraine and provided the war-torn nation with weapons to counter Russia. Ukraine has been asking to increase the supplies to counter Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Russia has criticised the West for supplying weapons, blaming the NATO nation to aggravate the crisis. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the United States saying that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.

In the latest development, the governor of the eastern Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, informed that Ukraine's forces have been driven from the centre of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk. For weeks, the Russian forces were targeting the industrial hub.

Zelensky said that his forces are fighting for "literally every meter" of one of the last cities in Lugansk that had yet to fall to Russian forces.

Gaiday said that the Russians have destroyed a second bridge into the city on the Donets river and that the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians are taking shelter, is being "heavily shelled".

