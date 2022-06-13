This Russian city is called world's 'most depressing city'

What would you do for money? A loud question in a room full of people is likely to elicit an 'Anything' in at least one mind. But will that anything include survival in acid rain, completely dark 45 'days' with sub-zero temperatures and noxious gases in the surroundings?

Welcome to Norilsk, also known as 'most depressing city' in the world.

Norilsk is the most northerly city in Russia. It is located in Krasnoyarsk Krai region of Siberia, eastern Russia. The situation is so bad there that not even a single road goes there. Only one freight line runs to and from the city. The city is connected by air as well but frigid conditions means even this is out of question sometimes.

In spite of super-tough conditions, the city is home to about 170,000 people.

The average monthly income of most people in Norilsk is USD 986. It is much higher than average monthly income of Russians (USD 739).

Why?

The city is located near biggest nickel-copper-palladium deposits on Earth. Extraction of these minerals is what this city earns its money from.

Most of the people in the city are employed by Norilsk Nickel.

But more-than-natiional-average monthly income comes at a great cost to the residents.

The nickel plant releases over two million tonnes of toxic gases. This results in acid rains and polluted water bodies. This has an immensely adverse impact on the lives of residents. So much so that average life expectancy of a person in Norilsk is 59 years as opposed to national average of 69 years.

