Bolsonaro says human remains found in search for British reporter and indigenous expert

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday (June 13) that human remains have been discovered in the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Both of them disappeared a week ago in the Amazon after receiving threats.

As quoted by news agency AFP, Bolsonaro said: "The evidence leads us to believe something bad was done to them, because human innards were found floating in the river, which are now undergoing DNA testing."

Earlier in the day, Phillips's niece Dominique Davies told AFP that "two bodies have been found" while searching. It was assumed that the bodies were of Phillips and Pereira. However, the police had denied that and stated that so far they have discovered personal items belonging to the pair.

A report by Guardian also mentioned that the family has been informed that bodies feared to be those of Phillips and Pereira have been found. The report mentioned that an aide to the Brazilian ambassador to the UK told Phillips's family during a phone call early on Monday.

As quoted by the media outlet, Paul Sherwood, Phillips’s brother-in-law said: "He said he wanted us to know that … they had found two bodies".

"He didn't describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and he said they were tied to a tree and they hadn't been identified yet," Sherwood said.

The 57-year-old Phillips, a veteran correspondent and Pereira, who is a respected 41-year-old indigenous specialist went missing on June 5. The families have been enduring an anguished wait for news on their fate.

The two went missing while on a reporting trip to Brazil's Javari Valley, a remote jungle region rife with illegal fishing, logging, mining and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the police have arrested a suspect in the case. The 41-year-old Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed "Pelado" was arrested in alleged connection to the case. Locals have said they saw him threaten Phillips and Pereira, then pursue their boat with his own just before they disappeared.

