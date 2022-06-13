Hong Kong school notice sparks rumours about possible Xi Jinping visit in July

July 1 will mark the 25-year completion of the British handing over the control of Hong Kong to China as well as the first day for John Lee as the city’s new Chief Executive. It has been a custom for top Chinese leadership to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of all Hong Kong Chief Executives and it seems that Chinese President Xi Jinping will be present for this year’s event. Jinping has not left China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but with a few weeks to go for Lee’s swearing-in ceremony, a specific incident has given rise to rumours regarding his possible travel to Hong Kong.

Parents of students at Wong Cho Bao School – an institution controlled by pro-Beijing Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers (HKFEW) – has asked its students to undergo seven days of hotel quarantine ahead of an unnamed event where they will be greeting a number of dignitaries.

According to AFP, the school will be paying for all the accommodations and according to a notice from school principal Wong Kam-leung, they will not be meeting their parents as well.

The AFP report further stated that the event is described in the notice as a "rare honourable mission" and the hotel quarantine for the students will take place between June 23 and June 30.

Meanwhile, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the Hong Kong authorities have planned "closed-loop system" which will be used to isolate around 1000 people including current city leader Carrie Lam. The South China Morning Post also reported that major Chinese leaders will be present.

(With inputs from agencies)