India: China reacts to Prophet Mohammed row, hopes 'situation will be properly resolved'

China reacted after violent protests erupted in some Indian cities over the alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed that were made by Nupur Sharma, who is a spokesperson Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is currently suspended.

During a daily press briefing by a Chinese television channel, the country's foreign ministry on Monday (June 13) said that it hopes the "situation will be properly resolved". The spokesperson of the ministry, Wang Wenbin, was asked about Sharma's recent comments on Prophet Mohammed.

While responding to the same, Wenbin said: "We have noted relevant reports and hope that the situation will be properly resolved. China always believes that different civilizations and religions should respect each other and live together as equals."

"It is always important to discard pride and prejudice, better understand the differences between one's own civilization and other civilizations, and promote exchanges, dialogue and harmonious coexistence between civilizations," Wenbin added.

Clashes erupted between the agitators and police in multiple cities over the alleged remarks. On June 5, BJP suspended its Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

The Kolkata police have issued summons to Sharma. The summons have been issued by Narkeldanga Police Station, under the Eastern Suburban Division of Kolkata police under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Sharma has been asked to be present at the police station on June 20.

