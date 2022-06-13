Amber Heard says she doesn’t ‘blame’ jury for verdict, calls Johnny Depp, 'a fantastic actor'

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial attracted millions of eyes and after two months of publicised testimony, the seven jury members sided with Depp and agreed that Amber has defamed her ex-husband. After the verdict was announced over the $50 million defamation, the 'Aquaman' actress released a statement and said that she has left 'heartbroken".



"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said in a statement shared on Twitter back then.



Now, weeks after Heard has shared her feelings in her first interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie. In the preview clip that aired on Monday’s Today, the mommy-of-one opened up about the case and she doesn’t “blame” the jury for their decision.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer hints the actor may waive off $10.35 million that Amber Heard owes him

In the video, she also said, that ''I don’t blame them,” She further added, “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."



“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally,” she says, via THR.



“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,'' Heard added.

After a six-week-long defamation trial, the jury of Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court announced their verdict in front of the whole world. On June 2, the seven-member jury found that Amber Heard has defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The court sided with Depp over the $50 million defamation case over a December 2018 op-ed in which Amber revealed she has been a victim of domestic abuse.

A man made notes of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial, and they're up for sale now!

After his win, Depp thanked all his millions of fans who supported them throughout the two-month trial. ''Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also the lives of the people, who for many may years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in a blink of an eye," starts the statement.

''And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," says Depp in the two-page statement.

After a US jury in Virginia ruled in favour of the actor, awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard. The panel also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million in damages.