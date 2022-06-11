Johnny Depp’s lawyer hints the actor may waive off $10.35 million that Amber Heard owes him 

One of the most controversial and popular, the Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp defamation case, ran for about six weeks in April and May 2022. After a US jury in Virginia ruled in favour of actor Johnny Depp, awarding him $10.35 million in damages in his high-profile defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber's op-ed piece published in The Washington Post in 2018.

Now, Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, have hinted that the actor may waive off the money Heard owes him, adding that the case was never about money.

The court has also awarded $2 million to Amber Heard in compensatory damages relating to a countercase she filed against Depp's lawyer’s claims.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Johnny’s lawyers were asked by host George Stephanopoulos if both parties would come to a settlement with Johnny waiving off the monetary damages and Amber not appealing the case again. Benjamin indicated that might happen.

"We obviously can't disclose any attorney-client communications, but as Mr Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for him. This was about restoring his reputation, and he's done that," Depp’s lawyer said on the show.

The ex-couple fought over a 2018 article in which Heard spoke about suffering domestic abuse, which didn't mention Johnny’s name. The article made Johnny file a defamation case against his ex-wife for $50 million in damages.

The judgement that came out on June 1, revealed that Amber could not support her allegations with any evidence against Johnny Depp, and therefore, her domestic abuse claims were proven false. The jury also acknowledged that Johnny had, on one point, defamed Heard. Hence, she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started dating each other after working on the film ‘Rum Diary’ (2009). The couple got married in 2015 and in 2016, Heard filed for a divorce which was granted in 2017. And in 2018, Amber wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. That compelled Johnny to file a defamation lawsuit against the actress.