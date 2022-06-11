Britney Spears, Sam Asghari get restraining order against his ex-husband Jason Alexander

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in their Los Angeles home. But, Spears's wedding was crashed by her ex-husband, Jason Alexander.



Now, Spears has filed an restraining order against Jason. As per Page Six, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart shared, “Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order.”

Further, Matthew added, “I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be.”



Spears's ex-husband has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the newlyweds and her California.



Jason was arrested by the police after he tried to crash the wedding hours before she was set to tie the knot. He live-streamed his break-in on Instagram, where he's walking into Britney's home and even ventured inside the wedding tent.



He told the security that Britney invited him. In the live stream, he was seen speaking to the security and telling them that Britney had invited him to the wedding. After he was stopped at the wedding, he threatened, “She’s my first wife, my only wife,”

He can be heard saying, “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding."



For the unversed, Jason and Britney were childhood pals and got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after a long night of partying, however, the couple annulled their union after 55 hours.



Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney's California home on June 9 and it was a starry affair. This is the third time when the Queen of pop got married. In 2004, she got married to her childhood friends Jason Alexander and later, she tied the knot with singer Kevin Federline, the formar couple share two boys - Sean Preston and Jayden James, 15.