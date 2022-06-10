Presenting you the Britney Spears, Sam Asghari as bride and groom - see pics

The first glimpse of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari as bride and groom is here! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney's California home on Thursday and it was a starry affair. Hours after the wedding the first photos of the newly married couple are out now.

People shared a bunch of photos of the couple from their dreamy wedding in Los Angeles. In the photos, Britney and Sam are just looking adorable together as bride and groom.

In the photos, Britney is looking just adorable in Versace white colour gown made by none other than Donatella Versace herself. The off-shoulder gown has a deep plunging gown and her long veil gave a pop princess vibe. She accessorized her look with white choke and kept her blond colour hair in soft curls on her shoulder.

Talking about Sam, he was looking dapper in a black tuxedo which he paired with a white shirt and black bow tie.