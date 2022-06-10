Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari; Madonna, Paris Hilton attend the wedding

Singer Britney Spears has tied the knot with fitness instructor-actor Sam Asghari. Britney and Sam have been dating each other for 6 years and announced their engagement in September 2021. The couple tied the knot at Britney's California home on Thursday in a star-studded affair with a host of A-list guests in attendance.



The bride wore a custom Donatella Versace gown for her wedding, and reportedly walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling in Love.'



Preparations were on in full swing for the past few days as many spotted a large tent being constructed at the backyard of Britney's Los Angeles home.

Britney Spears' ex husband Jason Alexander crashes her wedding with Sam Asghari, gets arrested



The starry guest list included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and mom Kathy Hilton. Most of these stars have been vocal supporters of Britney during her conservatorship drama that ended last year after 13 long years.



Britney's two sons, who she shares with former husband Kevin Federline, were not in attendance. Federline too was not part of the celebrations although he issued a statement via his attorney. " Kevin and the boys are really happy for Britney, and they wish Britney and Sam the best for their future moving forward," Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said.



"The boys felt that it would be overwhelming for them, and it would be best for Britney to focus on this great day and based on that they felt it would be best for them not to be in attendance."



Britney and Kevin married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.