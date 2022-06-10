Johnny Depp's lawyer denies dating rumours with the actor, calls them ‘sexist & unethical'

Johnny Depp has found a new love while he's was fighting with his ex-wife Amber Heard for his reputation, well the answer is a big no! For the past few weeks, there have been rumours about Depp dating his lawyer Camille Vasquez.



During the trial, while some were busy looking at Amber and Johnny's reaction, other notorious netizens captured Camille and Johnny's moments when they are discussing the case or smiling and that is what led to the dating speculations between the two. Now, putting all of them to rest, Vasquez has reacted to the rumours by calling them “inappropriate or unprofessional.”



Camille, who become an internet sensation during the two months of trial, talked about her rumoured relationship with her client, said in a new interview with the People, "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."



She further added, "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."



There have been many pictures revolveing around the social media showing the two interacting during the trial, reacting to that, she said, "I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny,"



Further, Vasquez added, "And, I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."

Camillie also tells People that she's very happy with her boyfriend, and adds that it is "unethical for us to date our clients."



"It's also an unethical charge being made. It's sexist," she adds. "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."



After a six-week-long defamation trial, the jury of Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court announced their verdict in front of the whole world. On June 2, the seven-member jury found that Amber Heard has defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The court sided with Depp over the $50 million defamation case over a December 2018 op-ed in which Amber revealed she has been a victim of domestic abuse.