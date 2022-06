Cousin of Queen Elizabeth

Did you know Johnny Depp has ancestral roots with Queen Elizabeth? Apart from many of his royalties that we know, Depp is the 20th cousin of Queen Elizabeth. As per the genealogist from the BBC show 'Who Do You Think You Are'

"When I examined Johnny's history I discovered a likely ­connection to the royal family," Dr Nick Barratt, a genealogist once said to a news agency.

He added further, "I believe the balance of probability is that there is indeed a link between Depp and the royals, I doubt we'll ever be able to prove it 100%.''

(Photograph:Twitter)