Top 10 world news: China brings in censorship over zero-Covid protests, Obama's Atlanta speech, & more

The Chinese government has decided to implement the highest “emergency response” level of censorship in the wake of the Covid protests, according to leaked directives accessed by AFP. According to the news agency, the government is expected to restrict VPNs and any other methods of bypassing the online censorship. Social media platforms like Weibo and WeChat have become the preferred move of communication for protesters and although the Chinese authorities have kept a tight watch of them, users have found a way to access foreign sites through VPNs.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned a "dastardly assassination attempt" on Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan in Kabul on Friday (December 2). WION broke the news before Sharif tweeted, demanding an immediate investigation against those who were involved. Sharif took wrote: "I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Head of Mission, Kabul." "Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard," he added.

Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, paused his own speech in Atlanta so a four-year-old could say a few words. Obama and Senator Raphael Warnock pushed Democratic voters to continue pushing an apparent head start in early voting in the Georgia Senate race against Republican Herschel Walker as the former president spoke at a rally in Atlanta and was interrupted by a young boy, as per a CNN report.

The Greek police said on Friday that two explosive devices targeted cars belonging to the Italian embassy in Athens. The police added that no has claimed responsibility of the attacks and no injuries were caused. The local police will be conducting their investigation into the matter and the Greek authorities will also collaborate with the embassy staff to understand the complete situation.

Indonesian officials have confirmed that a new criminal code that would penalise having sex outside of marriage with up to a year in jail is scheduled to be passed by Indonesia's parliament this month. In addition, criticising the president or state institutions, as well as expressing any opinions at odds with Indonesia's official ideology, will be prohibited by the legislative revision. The new criminal code, which has been in the works for decades, is anticipated to be approved on 15 December, according to Indonesia's deputy justice minister, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej.

Intensive care unit doctors in Germany said on Thursday that because of the rising cases of respiratory infections among infants, there is a massive strain on the hospital paediatric units across the nation. As per the intensive care association DIVI, the hospitals in the country are facing a "catastrophic situation" because of the surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, along with a shortage of nurses.

