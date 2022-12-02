Shehbaz Sharif condemns 'assassination attempt' on Pakistan's Head of Mission to Afghanistan in Kabul

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned a "dastardly assassination attempt" on Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan in Kabul on Friday (December 2).

WION broke the news before Sharif tweeted, demanding an immediate investigation against those who were involved.

Sharif took wrote: "I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Head of Mission, Kabul."

"Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard," he added.

Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani is currently Pakistan's mission head at the Kabul embassy. He took charge this year on November 4.

In the aftermath, Pakistan will evacuate its embassy staff, the Head of Mission Ubaid Nizamanai and also the injured SSG guard, who took three bullets to his chest.

Pak's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack today, targeting Nizamani.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission," the statement added.

Amid concerns over Nizamani's health, Sharif tweeted to inform that he spoke to the Head of Mission, who is safe now.

WION learned from sources that Pakistan is to send in a special flight to evacuate its Head of Mission, Embassy personnel and staff and the injured soldier for the time being, later today or tomorrow early morning. It will depend on the health of the injured man.

At the time of his inaugural interaction with the embassy staff, Nizamani had emphasised that it would be his priority to work towards enhancing multifaceted bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

