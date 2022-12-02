Italian embassy cars targeted by homemade bombs in Athens, says Greek police

The Greek police said on Friday that two explosive devices targeted cars belonging to the Italian embassy in Athens. The police added that no has claimed responsibility of the attacks and no injuries were caused. The local police will be conducting their investigation into the matter and the Greek authorities will also collaborate with the embassy staff to understand the complete situation.

AFP reported that one of the vehicles that was stationed outside the house of an embassy officer in Athens was attacked by a homemade bomb. The other explosive device was kept near another diplomatic car, but it did not explode, and it is currently being examined by the Greek police.

The kind of explosive devices that were used to cause damage to the vehicles are quite common in Greece. The homemade bombs are not capable of causing massive damage, but they have been used in the past to target political personalities and foreign companies all around Greece. In the past, the anarchists and far-left organisations have been known to use these devices for intimidation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she had “deep concerns” about the attack and added that she believes that it was “probably of anarchist origin". He also sent her "personal thoughts and those of the Italian government to the first counsellor of the Italian embassy in Athens ".

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is currently in Athens for a meeting.