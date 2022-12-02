Russia rejects Joe Biden's terms for Ukraine talks, says offensive will continue
The Kremlin said that the Russian offensive will continue in Ukraine despite losing some ground and under the present circumstances, they are not ready for any negotiation.
Russia has rejected the terms laid down by United States president Joe Biden for Ukraine talks with Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said that the Russian offensive will continue in Ukraine despite losing some ground and under the present circumstances, they are not ready for any negotiation.
“What did President Biden say in fact? He said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters according to Reuters.
“The special military operation is continuing,” Peskov said referring to the ongoing conflict.
