Top 10 world news: China approves first needle-free COVID-19 vaccine, Liz Truss becomes UK's new PM & more

On the healthcare front, China has approved the world's first needle-free COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled. The much awaited UK presidential election results are out. Liz Truss has won the race to become UK's next prime minister. On the Russia-Ukraine war front, the last working reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been taken off grid.

China approves world's first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The first needle-free COVID-19 vaccine is here and China became the first country to approve it. The vaccine, created by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics, needs to be inhaled and it is expected to quickly become a favourite among a number of people who are not comfortable with needles and syringes.

Liz Truss elected new UK Prime Minister, beats Rishi Sunak in leadership race

Mary Elizabeth Truss, or Liz Truss as she is popularly called, is all set to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. She has trumped Rishi Sunak in the race that saw Britain's Conservative Party member elect a new leader from among themselves. Truss (47) has become the third female prime minister of the UK after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Xi Jinping ends WFH: To step out of China for the first time since pandemic began

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to venture out of the country on a trip to Kazakhstan next week.

Sweden, Finland to offer liquidity guarantees to energy companies

After Russia's Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, worsening Europe's energy crisis, Finland and Sweden on Sunday, September 4, announced plans to grant billions of euros in liquidity guarantees to energy companies in their nations.

OPEC agrees to cut production for first time in a year after oil price slump

The OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies have decided to cut down on oil production in a bid to boost the prices. The low prices sparked fears of a possible economic slowdown among a number of countries and this decision was taken as a precautionary measure.

Israel says Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh 'probably' got shot by its forces unintentionally

The Israeli military says that troops conducting operations in Jenin had come under heavy fire from all sides and had fired back, including towards the area where Abu Akleh was standing about 200 metres from their position, but that they had not been able to identify her as a journalist.

Kenya: Political uncertainty ends, Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential election win

Ending weeks of political uncertainty, Kenyan Supreme Court on Monday upheld President-elect William Ruto's victory in the August 9 presidential elections.

Last working reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant taken off grid as shelling causes fire

According to a statement issued by Energoatom, "Power unit (reactor) No. 6 was shut down and disconnected from the grid" because of a fire that was "triggered because of shelling".

What is the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in Argentina? All you need to know about the disease

The pneumonia outbreak in Argentina, which has killed four people, has been linked to Legionnaires' disease. With coronavirus ruled out and other tests coming back negative, the cause had been a mystery until now.

