Last working reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant switched off from the grid

Ukraine's power plants operator said on Monday that the last working reactor of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been switched off from the grid.

According to a statement issued by Energoatom, "Power unit (reactor) No. 6 was shut down and disconnected from the grid" because of a fire that was "triggered because of shelling".

Ukraine's state nuclear company had previously announced that two officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied plant on a "permanent basis."

After transmission lines were cut, Zaporizhzhia, which is the largest nuclear plant in Europe, was severed from the national grid for the first time in its history.

With Kyiv and Moscow trading blame, the plant's territory has been regularly shelled over the past month.

Accusing Russia of basing troops and military equipment at the power station, Ukraine said reactors five and six remain in use but are currently disconnected from the grid.

Claiming to destroy 20 Ukrainian vessels and causing others to scatter and call off the attack, Russia said its forces foiled the attack with strikes from military helicopters and fighter jets.

According to the International Red Cross, the shelling has prompted fears of a radiation disaster that could cause a major humanitarian crisis.

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the IAEA is not the only international organisation seeking to locate staff permanently in the country.

In order to gather evidence amid widespread reports of atrocities, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan has visited Ukraine three times and set up an office in the country and sent investigators into a conflict zone.



