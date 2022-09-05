China approves world's first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The first needle-free COVID-19 vaccine is here and China became the first country to approve it. The vaccine, created by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics, needs to be inhaled and it is expected to quickly become a favourite among a number of people who are not comfortable with needles and syringes.

According to a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the vaccine called CanSino’s Ad5-nCoV has received approval from the China’s National Medical Products Administration. The news produced an instant movement in the market as the share prices of the company went up by around 14.5 per cent.

The company came up with their one-shot Covid drug which were used in China, Pakistan, Hungary, Mexico and Malaysia after completing human testing in March 2020. This new drug is the updated version developed by the company to boost protection against the COVID-19 virus.

According to Bloomberg, the vaccine can be self-administered and that makes it quite lucrative for the healthcare sector as it will significantly reduce the personnel needed for the activity. It also starts working quickly as it directly stimulates antibodies in “nasal and airway tissues” to defend against Covid.

Right now, the one-shot vaccine was found to be 66 per cent effective when it comes to Covid prevention and around 91 per cent effective when it comes to other severe diseases.

This is not the first Covid vaccine that can be inhaled as similar products were also developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but this was the first one to get approved.

(With inputs from agencies)

