Volodymyr Zelensky claims Ukraine takes three settlements in south and east in counter-offensive

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Sunday (September 4) that Ukraine marked progress in a counter-offensive that its forces started last week.

In his nightly address, Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian military for taking two settlements in the south, and a third in the east. The forces also took an additional territory in the east of the country.

Zelensky said that progress was being made to "liberate all our lands, all our people" after the beginning of the counteroffensive against the Russians in the southern regions.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, special services are already taking the necessary steps for this. These steps can be heard. And everyone can see that the occupiers have already started fleeing Crimea. This is the right choice for all of them," Zelensky said in a speech posted on the social media platform, Facebook.

Although, Zelensky didn't specify which territories have been taken and he also didn't provide any timeline of the counter-offensive. The Ukrainian president just said that he had received "good reports" at a meeting on Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

In his address, Zelensky said that the forces liberated a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, and also an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who is the deputy head of the president's office, posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village on Sunday. the village is claimed to be in the southern area which is the main focus of the counter-offensive.

"Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Tymoshenko wrote in a Facebook post over a photo of three soldiers on rooftops, one of them fixing a Ukrainian flag to a post.

