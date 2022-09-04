US may use our military bases in case of a Taiwan conflict, says Philippine ambassador to the US

Amid the Taiwan-China crisis, the Philippines has stated that it would allow the US forces to use its military bases in the event of a Taiwan conflict.

The statement was made by Jose Manuel Romualdez, Philippines' ambassador to the US with the caveat "if it is important for us, for our own security,". It is pertinent to note that Romualdez is a relative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and wields considerable influence in the power corridors of Manila.

His statement indicates the position Manila is taking despite assuming a relative neutral stance on the Taiwan issue. "Nobody wants to have any kind of war or confrontation. We want to ask both countries to lessen the tension by having more dialogue and then trying to resolve all of these issues because it's in our part of the world," added Romualdez.

The envoy also added that Manila is in talks with Washington to increase the number of military bases that US forces can use in Philippine territory.

"Our military and the military of the United States are all looking into what are the possible areas,"

Romualdez's statement comes in the backdrop of the Biden administration announcing a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, much to the chagrin of China. Moreover, last week, two American warships had sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington to stay away from Taiwan and not muddle with the 'One China' policy However, since August, Washington has been taking an aggressive approach.

As reported extensively by WION, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, the first by a top US official in 25 years, set off a series of US lawmakers' visits to Taipei.

US Senator Marsha Blackburn became the fourth lawmaker to visit Taiwan when she travelled to Taipei late last month.

Meanwhile, after holding intensive military drills around the island nation in the aftermath of Pelosi's visit, Beijing is once again starting to crank up the pressure.

Earlier today, Taiwan's defence ministry said that two Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait again.

It is pertinent to note that the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea which China considers its own.

Thus, the Philipines extending the services of its military bases to the US is a move, purely dictated by its own gains.

(With inputs from agencies)

