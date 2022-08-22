Schools reopen in Philippines for the first time after two years of Covid lockdowns

More than two years after the pandemic began, the classrooms in the Philippines welcomed students for their first in-person classes on Monday. Incessant lockdowns, prompted by the frequent rise in Covid cases kept students, both in primary and secondary classes out of the classrooms.

However, the country is now willing to weather the storm and allow the students back. In the first phase, only 24,000 public schools will open their gates for the students for in-person classes, five times a week.

Meanwhile, the remaining schools will seek to use a hybrid structure of in-person and virtual classes to teach the students. This arrangement is expected to continue till November 2, after which, all private and public students will need to conduct only in-person classes.

While the news is joyous for the students and parents, the school administrators are having a tough time readying the infrastructure. Reportedly, after a powerful earthquake rocked the Philippines last month, more than 1,000 schools have suffered structural damages.

As reported by WION, the 7.1 magnitude earthquake had jolted northern Philippines island. The tremors were so strong that they were felt in the capital Manila city, which is almost more than 400 kilometres away from the epicentre, where the city's metro rail systems had been halted at rush hour after the quake

Such has been the situation that authorities are mulling plans of using a single classroom for three batches, throughout the day, to avoid overcrowding.

“We always say that our goal is maximum of two shifts only but there will be areas that would have to resort to three shifts because they’re really overcrowded,” Education spokesperson told the media.

It is pertinent to note that it was former President Rodrigo Duterte that clung to his directive of keeping the schools closed, fearing a spurt in the cases.

However, Duterte's decision has led to learning poverty in the country, according to UNICEF Philippines. Many students under the age of 10 are unable to read and understand a simple text passage.

“Vulnerable children such as children with disabilities, children living in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, and children living in disaster and conflict zones fare far worse,” said the UN agency.

