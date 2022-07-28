Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos visits earthquake-hit area, vows to help victims

At least five people were killed after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the northern Philippines on Wednesday (July 27). In the aftermath, the country's President Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday visited the affected region and also promised to help rebuild the damaged homes on the island of Luzon.

Local media reports stated that residents have camped out in parks and on sidewalks as the quake left a trail of destruction in Bangued town in Abra province. It was just 11 km from the epicentre.

The intensity of the earthquake was so high as buildings were toppled and it shook high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres away in the capital Manila.

After being briefed during a trip to inspect the damage, Marcos told officials: "For the affected and victims, let us make sure we are ready to support them and give them all they need."

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Elma Sia, who works at a restaurant, recalled her fearful experience of being caught up in such a powerful earthquake.

The 52-year-old told Reuters: "Everything was moving, our plates were breaking, our lights swaying. We were terrified. I could hear people shouting from a nearby McDonald's restaurant, so people rushed outside to the plaza and started crying out of fear."

