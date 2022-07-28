Fueling recession fears, the US economy shrank again in second quarter

The US economy has contracted for the second consecutive quarter, a development that in many other nations would be regarded as an economic recession. In contrast, the US uses extra information to make that choice. But the shrinkage, which occurred at an annual pace of 0.9 percent in the three months leading up to July, has received a lot of attention as economic worries intensify.

The cost of food, gas, and other necessities is rising at a rate not seen since 1981.

Fears are growing that a recession is on the horizon, if it hasn't already, as the US central bank aggressively increases borrowing prices to try to cool the economy and reduce pricing pressures.

US President Joe Biden has attempted to persuade the public that the economy is still in good shape by pointing out that the unemployment rate remains at 3.6 percent and that hiring has remained strong in the face of declining public confidence.

The release of the report is crucial. Under the pressure of severe inflation and rising borrowing prices, consumers and companies have been struggling. In an effort to combat the worst inflation outbreak in four decades, the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point on Wednesday. The famously challenging "soft landing" that the Fed is aiming for is an economic downturn that manages to contain skyrocketing prices without sparking a recession.



Consumer confidence has been damaged by the inflation increase and the public's anxiety over a potential recession, and the economy is currently delivering frustratingly conflicting signals as a result. Additionally, as the November midterm elections draw closer, the unhappiness of the populace has lowered President Joe Biden's public popularity ratings and raised the possibility that the Democrats may lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Consumer spending is still increasing. However, Americans are becoming less confident: According to the Conference Board, a research organisation, their forecast for the state of the economy six months from now has dropped to its lowest level since 2013.

