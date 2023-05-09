Top 10 world news: Chaos ensues in Pakistan after ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest and more

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (May 9). PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry alleged in a tweet that Khan was abducted from the court premises, and many lawyers were tortured. The arrest triggered chaos across the Islamic nation as the protesters stormed into army headquarters in Rawalpandi, and set afire National public broadcaster Radio Pakistan’s building.

The leader's arrest comes as a surprise to the world, but right on the lines of a prediction made by PTI chief Imran Khan. This comes at the heels of the Pakistan army shooting down the cricketer-turned-politician's allegations regarding the involvement of top ISI officer Major-General Faisal Naseer in the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) during an appearance at the Islamabad High Court in connection with several lawsuits brought against the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khan is only the latest among a number of former Pakistani prime ministers who has circumvented the cycle between Islamabad's Prime Minister's Office to an 'undisclosed location' after arrest, throwing spotlight on the supposed role of the country's deep-state into running Pakistan's corridors of power.

Russia-Ukraine war: Wagner Group boss says Russian unit fled combat in Bakhmut Russia's Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday claimed a Russian military unit had deserted one of the military positions near Bakhmut in east Ukraine, currently the epicentre of vicious fighting between the two sides.

Chinese boats and maritime militia reportedly tracked the drills carried out by the navies of India and ASEAN countries in the South China Sea, two Indian sources told news agency Reuters on Monday.

Vladimir Putin calls for victory in Ukraine war during Victory Day military parade Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Victory Day military parade on Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday (May 9) and called for "victory" in the ongoing war. Thousands of army personnel, donning ceremonial uniforms, gathered to march to the soundtrack of a military brass band.

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, announced in a filing on Tuesday that it has purchased a large plot of land on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the Indian IT hub, as part of its efforts to diversify away from China as its primary place of production.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday (May 9) that Beijing is expelling Canada's consul in Shanghai — a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa announced it was sending home a Chinese diplomat, who is accused of trying to intimidate a lawmaker. China also warned Canada to stop "unreasonable provocations".

Amidst his visit to Britain for the Coronation, Prince Harry allegedly made a swift entrance and exit at Buckingham Palace without engaging with senior members of the Royal Family, as claimed in a recent report mentioned in the Daily Mail.