Prince Harry's 'magical disappearing act' at Buckingham Palace raises eyebrows
Story highlights
Prince Harry reportedly made a brief stop at Buckingham Palace after the Coronation before rushing to Heathrow Airport to return to the United States. The tight timing of his journey suggests that stopping at the Palace was unlikely, and former Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe expressed doubt about the feasibility of the Duke's visit. The King expressed regret over Harry's absence during the Royal Family's celebratory lunch, and Harry did not participate in official Coronation portraits or attend the Coronation Concert as he returned to California on Sunday morning.
Prince Harry reportedly made a brief stop at Buckingham Palace after the Coronation before rushing to Heathrow Airport to return to the United States. The tight timing of his journey suggests that stopping at the Palace was unlikely, and former Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe expressed doubt about the feasibility of the Duke's visit. The King expressed regret over Harry's absence during the Royal Family's celebratory lunch, and Harry did not participate in official Coronation portraits or attend the Coronation Concert as he returned to California on Sunday morning.
Amidst his visit to Britain for the Coronation, Prince Harry allegedly made a swift entrance and exit at Buckingham Palace without engaging with senior members of the Royal Family, as claimed in a recent report mentioned in the Daily Mail. According to the report, the Duke of Sussex spent less than thirty minutes at the Palace after the Westminster Abbey service before rushing to Heathrow Airport to return to the United States on Saturday. Photographs captured the Prince leaving Westminster Abbey at 1:15 pm and entering a black BMW, with subsequent sightings showing him near Heathrow's entrance by 2 pm.
The tight timing of Prince Harry's journey to the airport suggests that stopping at Buckingham Palace, reportedly for "logistical reasons," was unlikely. Former Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe expressed doubt about the feasibility of the Duke's visit, citing the 35-minute journey from the West End to Heathrow under police escort as the fastest possible route. Wharfe opined that given the presence of Harry's family at the Abbey for the Coronation, there would be no one at the Palace to receive him, making a stop there highly improbable.
Also Read: Prince Harry memoir ghostwriter reveals collaborative challenges and clashes over controversial content
Wharfe further emphasised the challenge of entering and leaving the Palace unnoticed due to the significant number of people in central London on the day. He deemed it practically impossible for Harry to have accomplished such a feat.
This development follows the King's expression of regret over Prince Harry's absence during the Royal Family's celebratory lunch, where he toasted "those that weren't there."
However, as Prince Harry returned to California on Sunday morning, he did not participate in official Coronation portraits or attend the Coronation Concert.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.