Prince Harry's 'magical disappearing act' at Buckingham Palace raises eyebrows

Amidst his visit to Britain for the Coronation, Prince Harry allegedly made a swift entrance and exit at Buckingham Palace without engaging with senior members of the Royal Family, as claimed in a recent report mentioned in the Daily Mail. According to the report, the Duke of Sussex spent less than thirty minutes at the Palace after the Westminster Abbey service before rushing to Heathrow Airport to return to the United States on Saturday. Photographs captured the Prince leaving Westminster Abbey at 1:15 pm and entering a black BMW, with subsequent sightings showing him near Heathrow's entrance by 2 pm.

The tight timing of Prince Harry's journey to the airport suggests that stopping at Buckingham Palace, reportedly for "logistical reasons," was unlikely. Former Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe expressed doubt about the feasibility of the Duke's visit, citing the 35-minute journey from the West End to Heathrow under police escort as the fastest possible route. Wharfe opined that given the presence of Harry's family at the Abbey for the Coronation, there would be no one at the Palace to receive him, making a stop there highly improbable.