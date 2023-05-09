What led to strained China-Canada ties

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday (May 9) that Beijing is expelling Canada's consul in Shanghai — a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa announced it was sending home a Chinese diplomat, who is accused of trying to intimidate a lawmaker. China also warned Canada to stop "unreasonable provocations".

Beijing retaliated and promised to take "resolute countermeasures" when Canada expelled Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei, declaring him "persona non grata" and further ordering her to leave the country. The incident has triggered a new diplomatic row between the nations amid persisting unsolved issues. Zhao has been asked to leave Canada within five days.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that the government would "not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs". She said, "We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance." Joly added that the foreign diplomats in Canada "have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home."

China sees Canada's decision as a provocation as it said that the move had "sabotaged" relations between the two nations. A statement from the Chinese embassy in Canada said: "The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side." The statement further called on Ottawa to "step back from the brink". What was the case? The row erupted when reports in local media emerged alleging that China's intelligence agency had planned to target parliamentarian Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong with sanctions for voting in February 2021 for a motion condemning Beijing's conduct in the Xinjiang region as genocide.

The Globe and Mail newspaper last week cited a Canadian Security Intelligence Service document as saying that this was "almost certainly meant to make an example of this MP and deter others from taking anti-PRC (People's Republic of China) positions." Escalating tensions between China and Canada People in the country have been urging Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take strict action against Beijing in the aftermath of reports that China apparently attempted to sway Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections.

Several critics have also pointed out the rumours of foreign meddling in elections. As quoted by news agency AFP, Genevieve Tellier, a politics professor at the University of Ottawa, said, "There was a real political risk for the Trudeau government in this affair, which is taking a gamble by showing its muscles in this way."

Tensions between China and Canada have been simmering for a very long time, and several incidents worsened the situation. One such incident was Canada's arrest in 2018 of a top Huawei executive and the detention of two Canadian nationals in China in apparent retaliation. All three have been released, but the ties remained strained.

(With inputs from agencies)

