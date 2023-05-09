Vladimir Putin calls for victory in Ukraine war during Victory Day military parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Victory Day military parade on Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday (May 9) and called for "victory" in the ongoing war. Thousands of army personnel, donning ceremonial uniforms, were gathered to march to the soundtrack of a military brass band.

During the speech, Putin said that the future of the country "rests on" soldiers fighting in Ukraine, which was started last year on February 24 when Russian forces were ordered to carry out a "special military operation in the neighbouring nation.

Putin addressed the troops fighting in Ukraine, some of whom were present at the parade, and said that "there is nothing more important now than your combat effort". He said, "The security of the country rests on you today, the future of our statehood and our people depend on you."

Putin was seen sitting next to World War II veterans on Red Square in the images and videos shown by state television.

Talking about the ongoing war, the Russian president said that the world is at a "turning point", and a "war" was unleashed on Russia. He added: "Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point. A war has been unleashed against our motherland." He called for Russia to be victorious: "For Russia, for our armed forces, for victory! Hurrah!"

Putin said that the "desecration of the feat and victims of victorious behaviour is a crime and revanchism of those who were preparing a new campaign against Russia". He added that the Ukrainian people have become a hostage of the criminal regime, a "bargaining chip in their cruel and mercenary plans".

He said, "I am convinced that the experience of solidarity and partnership during the years of struggle against a common threat is a support right now, when the world is moving towards multipolarity."

He said that the "West has forgotten who defeated the monstrous global evil and the Western elites talk about their exclusivity, playoff people and provoke bloody conflicts, sow Russophobia and aggressive nationalism". Prigozhin accuses Russian army Meanwhile, the head of Russia's private Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin accused Moscow's top generals of trying to "deceive" Putin over the Kremlin's Ukraine campaign.

Prigozhin said, "If all the tasks are being carried out in such a way as to deceive the commander-in-chief (Putin), then either he will rip your arse or the Russian people will, who will be angry that the war is lost."

(With inputs from agencies)

