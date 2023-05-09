Imran Khan arrest | Blow-by-blow account of how former Pak PM was whisked away to be 'tortured'

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, was "whisked away by unknown people," from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

This comes at the heels of the Pakistan army shooting down the cricketer-turned-politician's allegations regarding the involvement of top ISI officer Major-General Faisal Naseer in the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. Not even two days after the allegations and the subsequent warning from the military, Khan has been arrested "in the Qadir Trust case."

The leader's arrest comes as a surprise to the world, but right on the lines of a prediction made by PTI chief Imran Khan.

Here's a blow-by-blow account of Imran Khan's arrest

May 7th, 2023

Speaking at a rally in Lahore, Imran Khan on Sunday (May 7th) makes fresh allegations against the top intelligence service officer, while reiterating previous claims that Naseer had tried to "kill me twice".

"Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)'s Major-General Faisal Naseer tried to kill me twice. He is also involved in the killing of (TV anchor) Arshad Sharif. He also stripped my party Senator Azam Swati naked and inflicted severe torture on him," the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had said.

May 7th, 2023 - evening

Incumbent Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tweets that Imran Khan's allegations "cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated." Imran Niazi's act of routinely maligning and threatening Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable. His leveling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agnecy cannot be… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 7, 2023 × May 8th, 2023

Pakistan Army lashes out at Khan and warns him over his "fabricated and malicious allegation."

In a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), they said: "This fabricated and malicious allegation is extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable. This has been a consistent pattern for last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives."

"We ask the political leader concerned to make a recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations," it said, adding that the institution reserves the right to a legal recourse against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda.

May 9th, 2023

10:00 am PKT (05:02 am GST) Imran Khan leaves for a hearing at the Islamabad High Court. In a video posted by the PTI party, he reacts to ISPR Press Release and says his claims are true and that if an investigation is conducted, he will prove them.

Watch the video here: اسلام آباد عدالتی پیشی کیلئے روانگی سے قبل چیئرمین تحریک انصاف کا خصوصی پیغام



آئی ایس پی آر کی پریس ریلیز پر خصوصی ردعمل #BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/NtrcUSrwwY — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × 2:00 pm | Khan reaches court

Imran Khan reaches the court where he was supposed to file bail applications in seven cases. عمران خان انسداد دہشت گردی عدالت پہنچ گئے،عمران خان 7 مقدمات میں ضمانت کی درخواست دائر کریں گے#BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/Ri75Xh0weq — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × عمران خان اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ پہنچ گئے۔ #BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/DmadRgPD82 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × 2:15 pm | Pakistan's paramilitary federal law enforcement corps storm into the court premises

Videos shared by the PTI party show Rangers personnel breaking windows in their attempt to get to the party chief Imran Khan. This is how they’re treating Pakistan’s national leader inside the court premises. Unbelievable and disgusting! #نکلو_خان_کی_زندگی_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/ZQTDYqonaU — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the respect for Courts by powerful corridors. Black day! pic.twitter.com/QuLCuePy9d — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × 2:35 pm | Rangers "abduct" Khan

As per the PTI party rangers "abducted" Khan and, in the process, tortured the leader. They allege that Khan, his lawyers and supporters were assaulted during the arrest.

The party's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry says, "Imran Khan has been arrested by Rangers outside the IHC. Lawyers have been subjected to torture and PTI workers and supporters are also being arrested."

As per a video posted by PTI, Khan's lawyer was tortured by members of the paramilitary force. The video shows a bloodied lawyer receiving medical attention. Imran Khan’s lawyer badly injured inside the premises of IHC. Black day for our democracy and country. pic.twitter.com/iQ8xWsXln7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × 2:45 pm | PTI party member confirms arrest, alleges torture

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Musarrat Cheema said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now, they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib."

The party claims that during the arrest, Khan was hit on his injured leg and on his head. فسطائیت اپنے عروج پر ہے،ملک کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کی ٹانگ زخمی ہونے کے باوجود ان پر تشدد کیا گیا۔ #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/LgDVzKfxj3 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × Barrister Gohar, while talking to Dawn, claims that "they hit Imran's head and leg," and that the PTI chairman’s wheelchair was also tossed aside during the arrest. عمران خان کی زخمی ٹانگ پر رینجرز نے لاتیں ماریں، مرچوں والا سپرے کیا گیا، بیرسٹر گوہر تفصیلات بتا رہے ہیں۔ #ReleaseImranKhan

pic.twitter.com/uD54XQmPOq — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × 3:30 pm | Arrest warrant made public

The arrest was made on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) instructions. Officials say arrest warrants for the former premier in the Al-Qadir trust case were issued on May 1. عمران خان کو قادر ٹرسٹ کیس میں گرفتار کیاگیا ہے۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ۔



حالات معمول کے مطابق ہیں ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد



دفعہ 144 نافذ العمل ہے خلاف ورزی کی صورت میں کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی ۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 9, 2023 × #NewsAlert | Former Pakistan PM #ImranKhan arrested in corruption case.



(Copy of arrest warrant) pic.twitter.com/fZcY5cqA6w — WION (@WIONews) May 9, 2023 × 4:00 pm | Khan predicted the arrest

As per a video shared by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Instagram, the senior leader had predicted that he would be locked up over a "najayaz" (illegitimate) case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes.

Farooq said that he was showing "restraint" and warned that he would "summon" the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.

"Come to court and tell us why Imran has been arrested and in which case," Justice Farooq said.

The Islamabad IG appeared before the court alongside the additional attorney general and the interior secretary, 30 minutes late.

"We told you to appear in court within 15 minutes but you came after 45 minutes," the IHC CJ observed.

Islamabad IG says didn't know about the arrest

IG said he found out about Imran’s arrest from the media.

"He has been arrested in a case pertaining to corrupt practices," he said while submitting the PTI chief’s arrest warrant.

"But as far as I know and from what the court staff said, Imran was not arrested by the NAB," Justice Farooq noted. "I will issue an appropriate order if the arrest was in violation of the law," he added.

Imran Khan supporters take to the streets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party demands live coverage of Imran Khan says "People of Pakistan trust Imran Khan, but they are not ready to trust those who abducted him now. Show Imran Khan LIVE." Live coverage of PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI must be ensured. People of Pakistan trust Imran Khan, but they are not ready to trust those who abducted him now. Show Imran Khan LIVE. #ReleaseImranKhan — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 × Protests turn violent

Protesters displayed their rage against the military by raiding the home of the corps commander in Lahore and besieging the entrance to the army's general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Law enforcement used tear gas and water cannons to break up the group of Khan supporters in Karachi and Lahore, while protesters impeded roads in Islamabad, Peshawar, and other cities.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE