Top 10 world news: British 'evil' nurse sentenced for life, Russia warns of escalation over F-16 jets and more

In Britain, a former nurse convicted of murdering seven babies was sentenced to life in prison in what became one of the most sensational serial murder cases in Europe. Across two oceans, in India, over a billion Indians await the historic lunar landing scheduled for August 23rd. Meanwhile, China on Monday protested against a statement given by the US, Japan and South Korea wherein they criticised Beijing's “dangerous and aggressive behaviour”.

The British neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others at a hospital during a yearlong campaign of deception. The nurse was found guilty of preying upon the vulnerabilities of premature and sick newborns as well as their anxious parents.

Russia on Monday (August 21) warned that a decision by Netherlands and Denmark to arm Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets will only escalate the war.

The distance between the Earth and Moon is more than 238,855 miles (384,400 km), it could take approximately 2.6 seconds for two-way radio communication to travel that far. That's the kind of lag that the ISRO Mission Operations team at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, would be facing while transmitting and receiving signals to and from the Chandrayaan-3 lander that's circling the Moon.

China on Monday protested against a statement given by the US, Japan and South Korea wherein they criticised Beijing's “dangerous and aggressive behaviour” in the marine disputes relating to the East and South China Sea.

A new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been detected, sparking global concerns among scientists as it has a large number of mutations. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that they are tracking the new, highly mutated lineage.

Former US president Donald Trump, who is aiming to get re-elected in US Presidential Election in 2024, has once again taken up the issue of high taxes imposed by India on certain American products. The iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycle is one such product. Trump has said that he would impose a reciprocal tax on Indian products if he gets elected again.



India’s Supreme Court on Monday (August 21) rebuked a lower court for passing an order against the top court’s ruling.





Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa got the better of world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament on Monday (August 21) to storm into the final. After the two-game classical series ended at 1-1, the teenager outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in what was a riveting tie-breaker.