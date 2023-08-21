Russia warns of escalation over F-16s as Zelensky predicts Ukraine to win war

Russia on Monday (August 21) warned that a decision by Netherlands and Denmark to arm Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets will only escalate the crisis.

Earlier on Sunday (August 20), both NATO members announced they would supply Ukraine with F-16 jets. It was unclear how many jets will be sent in total but Reuters reported that initially six aircraft would be dispatched around New Year.

The decision came after US gave the green light to the delivery of the jets to the war-torn nation.

Russia’s reaction

A statement by Russian envoy Vladimir Barbin read, “The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict."

"By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia," the envoy added.

Ukraine hails the move

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the decision as “breakthrough agreement”, who maintains that the delivery will help his nation defeat Moscow.

While speaking at the Danish parliament, Zelensky said Monday that he was confident that Russia will lose the war. “I'm sure that we will win because the truth is on our side," he said.

"The main thing is what we prove with our victory, with our cooperation... Together we prove that life is a value, that people matter. Freedom matters, Europe matters," the Ukrainian president was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat also said that the delivery will establish their superiority in the air which is vital to “success on the ground.”

‘F-16 will only be used on Ukrainian territory’

While Russia has expressed its frustration over the delivery of the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine, NATO nations have clarified that the jets will only be allowed to use on Ukrainian soil.

"We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that," Danish Defence Minister Ellemann-Jensen said on Monday.

"Those are the conditions, whether it's tanks, fighter planes or something else," he said.