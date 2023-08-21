Not based on Salman-Katrina: Made in Heaven makers deny France wedding episode was inspired

Made in Heaven creators Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are making their stand clear about the speculative stories around an episode from the recently released season 2. Made in Heaven season 2 features a France wedding scene in one episode featuring Pulkit Samrat and Elnaaz Norouzi’s characters. Reports suggest that the two are portraying former lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Both Zoya and Reema have denied any inspiration behind the scene.

In an interview, creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti denied any truth to that speculation. That episode, directed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, features Pulkit Samrat reprising his role as Bollywood superstar Sarfaraz Khan from Season 1, and Elnaaz Norouzi as his bride Leila.

What the Made in Heaven makers said

Zoya and Reema said, “Pulkit is really fun. He's a really good actor and he's great fun to work with. I directed the episode in Season 1 with him, and I had a blast. People really liked him in the show. For a lot of shows, there are recurring characters. So when we were writing, we thought we should get him back and get him married. We weren't really thinking of Salman and Katrina (smiles). But you are, and I guess that's how art works,” Zoya said in the interview, only for Reema to add, “You can interpret it how you like (smiles).”

What happens in the episode

The Made in Heaven episode takes place in Nice, France. In the episode, Bollywood couple Sarfaraz Khan and Leila have a destination wedding. Sarfaraz is an ace superstar who also appeared in season 1 episode 2 as a celebrity guest in a wedding, in which he ends up sleeping with the bride. Leila, like Elnaaz, is an Iranian actor who's made it big in Bollywood. She has never starred in a movie with Sarfaraz, but the two are supposed to announce a new one, directed by Anurag Kashyap, after their wedding. However, Sarfaraz tries to get Anurag to replace Leila with a new starlet so that he looks “younger”.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dated for a few years before becoming good friends

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif started dating in 2003. They broke up around 2009. As for the resemblances, Salman Khan has always been a top star ever since he made his Bollywood debut in 1989. As for Katrina, she is a British actor who made her debut in 2003 and was linked with Salman Khan from her starting years. She is now one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively in Manish Sharma's spy thriller Tiger 3.

