ugc_banner

British baby killer nurse Lucy sentenced to life in prison with no option of release in future

LondonEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Aug 21, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

British nurse Lucy Letby Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

"There was premeditation, calculation and cunning in your action," Judge Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court said while pronouncing the sentence.

The British neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others at a hospital during a yearlong campaign of deception. The nurse was found guilty of preying upon the vulnerabilities of premature and sick newborns as well as their anxious parents.

Lucy Letby will serve a whole-life prison sentence, a court in Manchester announced. The former neonatal nurse, however, refused to attend court for the sentencing, sparking outrage from her young victims' families.

"There was premeditation, calculation and cunning in your action," Judge Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court said while pronouncing the sentence.

trending now

"'The cruelty and calculation of your actions were truly horrific," Judge Goss added.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, making her one of Europe's most prolific child serial killer in modern history. 

She was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016. 

The court contended prosecution's argument that Letby attacked her young and often prematurely born victims by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Watch: Pilot attacks parking gate with axe 20 times at Denver Airport after ‘hitting breaking point’

Russia warns of escalation over F-16s as Zelensky predicts Ukraine to win war

Explained | Why was US unsure about giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine