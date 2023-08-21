British baby killer nurse Lucy sentenced to life in prison with no option of release in future
"There was premeditation, calculation and cunning in your action," Judge Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court said while pronouncing the sentence.
The British neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others at a hospital during a yearlong campaign of deception. The nurse was found guilty of preying upon the vulnerabilities of premature and sick newborns as well as their anxious parents.
Lucy Letby will serve a whole-life prison sentence, a court in Manchester announced. The former neonatal nurse, however, refused to attend court for the sentencing, sparking outrage from her young victims' families.
"'The cruelty and calculation of your actions were truly horrific," Judge Goss added.
Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, making her one of Europe's most prolific child serial killer in modern history.
She was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.
The court contended prosecution's argument that Letby attacked her young and often prematurely born victims by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.
