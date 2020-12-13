Top 10 world news: Brexit talks to continue, Aussie MP wants Trump to pardon Assange, and more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured everyone that Brexit trade deal talks were to continue. Sunday was the deadline agreed by UK an EU. Meanwhile, German Chancelloe Angela Merkel has announced another Covid-19 lockdown. Want to know about a Taliban terrorist who purchased a 'life insurance policy'? Scroll through our list of top 10 world news!

Brexit deal talks to continue, says EU chief on day of the deadline





European Union and UK have been locked in frantic rounds of discussions in the past week. Britain is set leave the economic bloc at the end of this month



Schools, salons shut down in Germany as Merkel announces another COVID-19 lockdown





In addition to schools, all companies, too, have been suggested to shift to 'work-from-home' or offer extended company holidays

Iran summons German envoy over EU criticism of journalist's execution: Report



Germany currently holds European Union's rotating presidency. Iranian Foreign Ministry also plans to summon French ambassador on Sunday

Australian MP urges Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange before leaving White House



Alleging the Democrats, especially the Barack Obama administration, of targetting Assange for 'exposing' Hillary Clinton

Malaysian coast guard seizes 2 tonnes of meth worth $26 million





Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said that the shipment may have meant to be sent to other countries where it would fetch more price than in Malaysia.

This dead Taliban terrorist had purchased an actual 'life insurance policy'



The interesting, even bizarre bit came to light during a terror funding case against the terrorist in a Pakistan court.

Several Taliban militants killed as fighting rocks insurgent bastion





Taliban militants attacked checkpoints in five districts surrounding the city of Kandahar.

Greek citizens charged for spying on Turkey





The two were arrested after a secret investigation that was 'conducted in close cooperation with the Greek National Intelligence Service, EYP'

Google Maps removes 'Road of Bones' route after Russian driver freezes to death



This incident has also given a boost to the debate of whether Google Maps can be trusted, or should Russians rely on the locally-based mapping service called Yandex

'I am not afraid of the gas chamber': Zodiac Killer's cryptic message decoded after 50 years



The authorities had hoped they will be able to identify the infamous Zodiac Killer after decoding this message