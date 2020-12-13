This dead Taliban terrorist had purchased an actual 'life insurance policy'

It's a bizarre world where nothing is impossible. If anyone had told us last year that year 2020 will see the whole world coming to a halt, we wouldn't have believed it. But coronavirus did just that. Given what this year has shown us, it won't be hard to believe that a Taliban terrorist had a 'life insurance policy'

The terrorist in question is Mullah Akhtar Mansour. He was killed in a US drone strike in the year 2016. He had apparently purchased an actual 'life insurance' policy from a private company in Pakistan.

The interesting bit came to light during a terror funding case against Mansour and his absconding accomplices. An anti-terrorism court in Karachi heard from the insurance company which confirmed that the Taliban terrorist had indeed purchased an insurance policy. The revelation was made last year at the hearing of the case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Mullah Akhtar Mansour purchased the policy under fake identity.

It appears that Mansour paid IGI General Insurance Limited Pakistani Rs 300,000 before his death on May 21, 2016.

The insurance company presented a cheque of Pakistani Rs 300,000 in the court in order to deposit in government treasury.

However, FIA investigators told the company to pay the principal amount along with premiums so that the entire amount could get deposited in the treasury.

The anti-terrorism court judge also sought reports from two private banks, Allied Bank Ltd and Bank Al-Falah, regarding the accounts purportedly obtained and operated by the Afghan Taliban leader and/or his accomplices along with details of the money deposited/transacted through them.

(With ANI inputs)