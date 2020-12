Top 10 mind-bending space discoveries and observations from 2020

A lot happened in space throughout 2020. From the discovery of water on Moon, to the discovery of lakes burrowed deep inside the surface of Mars - space was quite lit in 2020! That's not it - a star went kaput, and so did a black hole - Wondering where they went? Find out this and more in our comprehensive list below!

A new 'atlas'

The experts at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency, have created a new atlas of the universe.

Experts at the agency have mapped three million galaxies with more details and in a record time of 300 hours, in comparison to previous mappings which have taken years.

(Photograph:AFP)