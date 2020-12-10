Black holes can grow ‘hair’ when spinning fast

Black holes can grow hair-like structures if they spin fast enough, a team of researchers has discovered.

In a new study, researchers used numerical simulations which indicated that black holes can spontaneously erupt what has been described as a hair, once they reach a certain spin speed. This hair is otherwise known as a scalar field.

This new insight is being considered as an extension to Einstein’s theory of gravity -- which says black holes can grow 'hair' but it is eventually shed thanks to gravitational waves.

According to this latest research, however, once black holes reach a certain spin speed, the hair can hang around for longer thanks to “tachyonic instability.”

Additional study and calculations are required to definitively prove the findings.