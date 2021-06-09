Top 10 world news: Biden to not ban TikTok, Kim Jong Un's health in question, and more

Continuing the America-China's oral war, after the US Senate passed the Innovation and Competition Act to address the Chinese technological threat, the Chinese foreign ministry said America is "seeing China as an imaginary enemy". Meanwhile, on the covid front, French authorities on Wednesday allowed restaurants and cafes to serve indoors as President Macron hailed the move as a "new step". In the East, during a rare protest in China, students of a university help a school principal hostage during a protest about the devaluation of degrees.

It shows paranoid delusion of egoism, says China on US innovation bill

The bill aims to bolster the US auto industry hit hard due to the pandemic and also seeks to increase domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.

'Life will resume': France lifts more Covid curbs, allows indoor dining

The threat of the virus remains as the country reported over 6,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday but the number of hospitalisations remained in control.

Kim Jong Un's sudden weight loss sparks rumours about his health

Recent photographs show Kim Jong Un much slimmer, which has sparked speculations about his health.

Syria intercepts missile over Damascus amid Israeli airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes in Syria killed at least eleven government troops even as Syria said it had intercepted an Israeli missile strike over capital Damascus.

Chinese students hold principal hostage for 30 hours during protests

The Chinese students were protesting against a proposal to merge a Nanjing college in Jiangsu province with a vocational institute.

'Everyone should ban them': Trump hails Nigeria's Twitter ban

Once a lover of Twitter, the former US President, Donald Trump, is not leaving any stone unturned to voice his newfound hatred for the platform now.

Havana Zoo introduces Cuba's first Yanek, a rare white tiger

A Havana zoo has introduced the country's first-ever white Bengal tiger, a rare type not known to exist in the wild.

'We were all bloody Indians to them, since IPL they are licking our boots'

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer has expressed his shock after England PM Boris Johnson disagreed with Ollie Robinson’s suspension from international cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over racist and sexist historical tweets.

Biden revokes Trump's ban on Chinese apps TikTok, WeChat; orders 'criteria-based decision'

The Biden administration on Wednesday ordered a security review of Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok and dropped the executive orders passed by former President Trump that sought to ban those apps.

One-third of Uganda's population excluded from healthcare system: Report

While almost a third of the population does not own cards, some of them who do have these ID cards are unable to use them as they have errors in them.