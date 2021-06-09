Havana Zoo introduces Cuba's first Yanek, a rare white tiger

A Havana zoo has introduced the country's first-ever white Bengal tiger, a rare type not known to exist in the wild

Mother Fiona gave birth to four cubs, including white tiger Yanek, at the National Zoo of Cuba in March; but only now, it said, are the cubs independent enough to be presented to the public as they play and swim in their special zoo pool.

"We are very happy that a white tiger has been born in Cuba; it is the first time that this has happened," said the animals' caretaker Angel Cordero.

(Photograph:AFP)