Biden revokes Trump's ban on Chinese apps TikTok, WeChat; orders 'criteria-based decision'

The Biden administration on Wednesday ordered a security review of Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok and dropped the executive orders passed by former President Trump that sought to ban those apps.

The White House informed President Biden's latest move which revoked Trump's WeChat and TikTok executive orders. The order also includes eight other communications and financial technology software applications, the White House informed.

Former President Trump had blocked WeChat and TikTok from appearing in US app stores, however, the US court had blocked Trump's order. The Commerce secretary has been directed by the US president to look into apps that pose a threat to US national security.

The US Commerce Department is expected to come out with a report to protect the collection of US data and sensitive material.

The White House said the government has directed a "criteria-based decision framework and rigorous, evidence-based analysis to address the risks posed by ICTS transactions involving software applications designed and developed by foreign adversary, including China."

"Biden administration is committed to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable and secure Internet while protecting human rights online and offline," the White House added.

"Certain countries, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC) do not share these values and seek to leverage digital technologies and Americans’ data in ways that present unacceptable national security risks while advancing authoritarian controls and interests," it added.

Ex-President Trump had specifically targeted the Chinese apps including ByteDance and Tencent citing threat to US security.

The move comes as the US Senate on Wednesday passed the innovation bill with bipartisan support with an eye on China.

The bill aimed to strengthen US technology amid growing threat from China even as the Chinese parliament expressed "strong indignation" over the bill which has now gone to the US House of Representatives for approval.