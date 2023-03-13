Top 10 world news: Biden reacts after SVB collapse, India's SC on same-sex marriage legalisation, & more

After financial panic in the wake of the massive collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest financial crisis since 2008, Biden seems to be in damage-control mode. He assured the Americans that the banking system is safe and their deposits too. Meanwhile, India's top court on Monday heard the petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, a day after the Indian government opposed giving legal protection to homosexual marriages. Supreme Court has now directed all pleas to a constitutional bench.

Amoung other news, as the star-studded Oscars 2023 ended, it left a trail of glorious moments for everyone to look back upon.

Merely hours after the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was put up for auction, US President Joe Biden took the mic to calm the frayed nerves both in US and across the world. He assured all that American banking system was "safe".

Indian Supreme Court on Monday directed to list all the petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage issue before a constitution bench. The highest court has already decriminalised homosexuality in 2018 but now the LGBTQ community are hoping for the legalisation of homosexual marriages.

The Oscars 2023 have concluded. The awards ceremony saw a mix of expected wins and surprising upsets, leaving movie fans and critics with much to discuss. The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the big winner, clinching an incredible 7 trophies, including the major ones like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (for Michelle Yeoh), and Best Supporting Actor (for Ke Huy Quan). Something of a miracle for a formerly-indie movie. Edward Berger's German anti-war movie All Quiet on the Western Front won four trophies. Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, which marks Brendan Fraser's comeback to Hollywood (dubbed 'Brenaissance'), won two trophies: Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia as soon as next week, the news agency Reuters reported on Monday (March 13) quoting people familiar with the matter. The development comes as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate over the eastern city of Bakhmut. The visit would come sooner than previously expected as The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Xi's visit to Moscow could take place in April or early May.

Fierce fighting was on in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine on Monday. Ukrainian forces are reportedly facing relentless Russian attacks on Bakhmut, with both sides reporting mounting enemy casualties. The situation in Bakhmut was difficult, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said. He added that his forces were repelling all Russian attempts to capture it.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described China as a "systemic challenge" to the world order. Sunak told the US-based media outlet NBC News in an interview on Sunday (March 12) that "Britain is back" and ready to counter the challenge posed by a more "assertive" China.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the megacity of Mumbai in the Indian state of Maharashtra recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees celsius on Sunday, for the second time in the month of March. The temperatures in the coastal city of Mumbai remains moderately hot and humid. The department said that the reason for record high temperatures were due to the lack of or delay in sea breeze.

Her efforts of raising two orphaned baby elephants, captured in the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' is now a global sensation after having won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Yet, she is just coming to terms with understanding the magnitude and the significance of the feat.

The end of the fifth day at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad put curtains down on the marquee 2023 Border-Gavaskar series with India winning it (2-1) for the fourth straight time. Continuing their dominance at home the Indian spinners fared the best not only with the ball but also with the bat in hand. In this piece we will look at the top five players from the recently-concluded India vs Australia series.