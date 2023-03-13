Oscars 2023: From RRR's historic win to Ke Huy Quan's emotional speech, top moments from the ceremony

The Oscars 2023 have concluded. The awards ceremony saw a mix of expected wins and surprising upsets, leaving movie fans and critics with much to discuss. The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the big winner, clinching an incredible 7 trophies, including the major ones like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (for Michelle Yeoh), and Best Supporting Actor (for Ke Huy Quan). Something of a miracle for a formerly-indie movie. Edward Berger's German anti-war movie All Quiet on the Western Front won four trophies. Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, which marks Brendan Fraser's comeback to Hollywood (dubbed 'Brenaissance'), won two trophies: Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The ceremony itself was fairly uneventful, with Jimmy Kimmel playing it cool, though there were quite a few good jokes. There was no incident, thankfully, like last year's Will Smith and Chris Rock slap. Here are the top moments from the ceremony:

MM Keeravani breaking into song after RRR's Oscar win

It happened. India's own RRR won an Oscar for its song 'Naatu Naatu'. And MM Keeravani, the composer, sung a little song as an acceptance speech for the award. "Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to the Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars," he began. Then, he sang, "There was only one wish on my mind / So was Rajamouli's and all my family's / RRR has to win, pride of every Indian / And must put me on the top of the world.”

'Naatu Naatu' performance

Sure, it wasn't nearly as good as the movie version (why didn't NTR Jr and Ram Charan not perform?), but it was ultimately 'Naatu Naatu', and you cannot go wrong with it. The deafening cheers and standing ovation made the fairly short performance doubly enjoyable.

Ke Huy Quan's emotional speech

Ke Huy Quan is such a cutie, and his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once has been the mother of all comebacks. In his victory speech, the actor said, "Thank you. Thank you. My mom is 84 years old and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar! My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like these only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This... this is the American dream. Thank you so much."

Brendan Fraser's Oscar win

Speaking of comebacks, Brendan Fraser's win for The Whale was another celebration of an actor coming back to films after subsequent setbacks. The movie might have been okay-ish, but nobody can argue that Fraser was brilliant in it.

Michelle Yeoh winning Best Actress

The legendary Michelle Yeoh was finally recognised for her decades of work. She was awarded the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yeoh is in almost every frame of the movie, and a good thing too. For she is indescribably good -- portraying the pain, confusion, exhaustion, and other moods with a veteran's ease.

Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue

With the ever-worsening Oscar ceremonies over the past few years, this was a pretty good monologue. Kimmel is always reliable and being quite involved with the world of Hollywood knows the limits of what is palatable and what is not. This was quite an impressive opening to a mostly dreary ceremony.

Jenny's appearance

While the Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin may have left empty-handed, a major star from the movie did get a lot of spotlight when the docile little donkey called Jenny was brought to the stage by Kimmel (though the reports say that was a different animal, not Jenny from the movie).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE