India: Temperature hits record high in Mumbai, for second time in March

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the megacity of Mumbai in the Indian state of Maharashtra recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees celsius on Sunday, for the second time in the month of March. The temperatures in the coastal city of Mumbai remains moderately hot and humid. The department said that the reason for record high temperatures were due to the lack of or delay in sea breeze.

The recorded temperature was seven degrees above from the normal temperatures. In view of the rising heat, the department has issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region, which included the state's financial hub Mumbai as well.

Also Read | Indian SC directs petitions seeking same-sex marriage legalisation to constitutional bench

As IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani said that the temperatures in Konkan region reached 4-6 degrees celsius above normal on 12 March. IMD had earlier given a warning of a possible heatwave on Sunday through Monday.

Jenamani said, "This is for the second time this month that Mumbai has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country. On March 6, Santacruz (observatory) recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, also the highest in the country. On Sunday, it recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius."

Also Read | India hosts first SCO conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage

Jenamani, as reported by several media outlets, added, "Normally, Konkan witnesses low temperatures during this time because of the sea breeze at around 11.30 am to 1 pm. However, in the last seven-ten days the sea breeze is absent or delayed because of the dominant easterly winds which have resulted in high temperatures."

As far as temperatures in other states are concerned, the IMD scientist said that Indian Northern state of Rajasthan and Gujarat should record highest temperatures. However, the situation in these states are different than Mumbai. The temperatures will be under control because of thunderstorm cloud and favourable wind.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE