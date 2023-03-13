India hosts first SCO conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage

The first-ever SCO Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage is set to open tomorrow, with more than 20 SCO delegates expected to attend in person and many more in an online format. The event, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, will run from 14-15 March at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This event is a follow-up to the announcement made by PM Modi on strengthening cooperation in this domain at the previous SCO Summits.

India, being the centre of Buddhism, seeks to build on it during its presidency of the grouping this year. India has a rich history and cultural heritage, with Buddhism being an integral part of it. With the SCO summit being held in India this year, the country is using this opportunity to showcase its deep-rooted ties with Buddhism and its efforts to preserve and promote its heritage.

The SCO Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage is expected to be a platform for member states, observers, and dialogue partners to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for cooperation in the domain of Buddhist heritage. The conference aims to facilitate discussions on how to preserve and promote Buddhist heritage, explore the potential of Buddhist tourism, and strengthen cultural ties between SCO member states. The conference is in line with the domestic policies of the Indian government when it comes to the preservation and promotion of Buddhist heritage.

Hon Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & DoNER Sh @kishanreddybjp will inaugurate the SCO Conference on ‘Shared Buddhist Heritage’ along with Hon MoS for Culture & Parliamentary Affairs Sh @arjunrammeghwal & Hon MoS for Culture & External Affairs Smt @M_Lekhi#IndiainSCO



The connection between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Buddhism runs deep, as several member states, such as India, China, Central Asian Republics and even Russia have Buddhist heritage. Buddhism has a long history in Central Asia and at its height, Buddhism had a significant influence on the culture and history of Central Asia, with many temples and monasteries being built throughout the region. Buddhist heritage can still be found in countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, where ancient ruins, art, and artefacts bear witness to the religion's former prominence.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), founded over 20 years ago, comprises eight member countries, including Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The SCO is a crucial regional organisation that aims to promote economic, political, and military cooperation among its members. The organisation covers over 60% of the Eurasian landmass, 40% of the world population, and 30% of the global GDP.

