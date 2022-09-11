Top 10 world news: Biden honours 9/11 lives lost on 21st anniversary, and more

In a ceremony held at the Pentagon in Washington on Sunday, US President Joe Biden laid a wreath and honoured the lives lost in the 9/11 attack on its 21st anniversary. Prime Minister Liz Truss will join King Charles III at memorial services around Britain for Queen Elizabeth, Downing Street has said, while denying she would officially accompany him after the idea drew criticism.

9/11 attacks: Biden lays wreath at Pentagon to honour lost lives on 21st anniversary

During the ceremony, Biden said, ''It's not enough to stand up for democracy once a year or every now or then. It's something we have to do every single day. We will secure democracy together as one America, the United States of America. That's who we are."'

LIVE | PM Truss to join King Charles III at services across UK

"The PM is not 'accompanying' the king and it is not a 'tour'. She is merely attending these services," Downing Street said.

For first time since Covid outbreak, Xi Jinping to leave China, meet Putin

For the first time in two years since the outbreak of Covid, Chinese President Xi Jinping will step out of Beijing for Uzbekistan to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Recaptured over 3,000 sq km this month from Russian troops: Ukraine

In a counter-offensive centred on the country's northeast, Ukraine said Sunday its forces had recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometres (1,158 square miles) this month from Russian troops.

Turkish Coast Guard accuses Greek ships of firing on its cargo vessel in Aegean Sea

Escalating tensions between the regional rivals that have mounted in recent weeks, the Turkish Coast Guard has now accused Greek ships of firing on its cargo vessel in the Aegean Sea.

Japanese voters re-elect Okinawa's governor who wants smaller US military footprint on chain of islands

Denny Tamaki, who wants a smaller footprint of the US military on the chain of islands near Taiwan, has been re-elected as Okinawa's governor.

Queen Elizabeth II's close connection to Scotland

Queen Elizabeth's oak coffin began its journey from Balmoral Castle, her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands, down to Edinburgh on Sunday, with thousands of Scots expected to line the streets to pay their respects.

What to know about Sweden’s election marked by crime, energy crisis

Swedes voted on Sunday in an election pitting the incumbent centre-left Social Democrats against a right-wing bloc that has embraced the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats as it tries to win back power after eight years in opposition.

Sri Lankan opposition parties criticise president for expanding his cabinet

The opposition parties in Sri Lanka have criticised President Ranil Wickremesinghe for expanding his cabinet amid the country's economic crisis.

Five killed, several injured in Papua New Guinea's 7.6 magnitude earthquake

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday (September 11), damaging several buildings, causing landslides to occur and claiming the lives of five people, and injuring several others.