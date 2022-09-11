Recaptured over 3,000 sq km this month from Russian troops: Ukraine

In a counter-offensive centred on the country's northeast, Ukraine said Sunday its forces had recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometres (1,158 square miles) this month from Russian troops.

Ukrainian general Valeriy Zaluzhny said, "Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometres have been returned to Ukrainian control. Around Kharkiv, we have begun to advance not only in the south and east but also to the north. We are 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the border."

Exploiting quick gains they made in a week of fighting that has sharply changed the course of the conflict, Ukrainian forces pushed its counteroffensive in the country’s east.

Marking the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize Kyiv, Moscow withdrew its troops to prevent them from being surrounded in Kharkiv.

Paving the way for a further push into the Luhansk region, Ukrainian forces will advance to the south and east of the country as per Kyiv-based military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.

Urging the Kremlin to respond by stepping up war efforts, Russian military bloggers bemoaned it as a major defeat.

Despite the debacle in Ukraine, Russian authorities continued with fireworks and other lavish festivities in Moscow that marked a city holiday on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening of a huge observation wheel at a Moscow park just as the country's forces were hastily pulling back from Izyum under Ukrainian fire.

Highlighting the retreat from the Kharkiv region resulting from the Russian military leadership’s blunders, the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said they need to make changes in strategy.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the conflict is entering a critical period. Warning that the war would likely drag on for months, he urged Ukraine’s Western backers to keep up their support through what could be a difficult winter.



(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: