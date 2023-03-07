Top 10 world news: Bangladesh explosion updates, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Iraq, & more

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman laid down the government’s Illegal Migration Bill before the House of Commons in London on Tuesday. In other news, a court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against PTI chief Imran Khan till March 13. Finally, we bring you the latest updates from the Bangladesh blast and protests in France.

Click on the headlines to read more:

This comes as the UK is mooting ways to deal with the issue of illegal immigrants crossing from the English Channel in small boats. Braverman while addressing the House of Commons expressed her apprehensions around the illegal migrants trickling down on UK shores.

With an aim to repair the relations which were impeded during the US invasion 20 years ago, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin paid a surprise visit to Iraq on Tuesday.

Some passengers on board a local bus which was standing right next to the building where the blast was reported, have been injured. Several pedestrians were injured too. Dhaka Medical College struggled to cope up with the pressure of the incoming passengers as more than 100 were injured.

The trade union strikes which started in mid-January after President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms continued on Tuesday with no signs to die down anytime soon.

According to Dawn, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict around 6 pm and directed the 70-year-old leader to appear before the district and sessions court on March 13.

The United Nations said Tuesday (March 7) that the damage caused by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria last month has been assessed at over $100 billion for Turkey alone.

A California couple on their honeymoon in Hawaii filed a USD5 million lawsuit against a snorkelling firm after they claimed to have been abandoned in the water for almost an hour.

Federal Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for 'shaming' India's democracy, polity, parliament, judicial system, and security 'for seeking foreign intervention' on Tuesday (March 7).

