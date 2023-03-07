Islamabad court suspends Pak ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest warrants till March 13 in Toshakhana case

In a relief for Imran Khan, a court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against the former prime minister and PTI chief till March 13.

According to Dawn, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict around 6 pm and directed the 70-year-old leader to appear before the district and sessions court on March 13.

The old premier leader who is currently recovering from gunshot wounds had thrice skipped indictment hearings in session court.

Khan has been accused of concealing in his assets declaration, selling gifts received from state and head dignitaries, including an expensive Graff wristwatch which he received as the premier, at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling it for profit.

In October last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that Khan made "false statements and incorrect declarations" regarding Toshakhana gifts. The commission further urged the Islamabad court to proceed against khan under criminal law for hiding the sale of gifts.

Khan on Twitter slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government saying that it is behind 76 cases filed against him.

He tweeted, "This is what happens when a bunch of criminals is imposed on a nation by those who are devoid of intelligence, morality and ethics."

Khan was ousted last year after he lost a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was a part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him due to his foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

(with inputs from agencies)

