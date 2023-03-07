Bangladesh Explosion LIVE UPDATES: Blast in Dhaka’s Gulistan kills at least 15, injures 100
Bangladesh Blast Update: Some passengers on board a local bus which was standing right next to the building where the blast was reported, have been injured. Several pedestrians injured too. Dhaka Medical College struggling to cope up with the pressure of the incoming passengers as more than 100 injured. More nurses and doctors sent to the Dhaka Medical College to treat patients.
Officials requesting locals to come forward to donate blood as there is a sudden need of blood units due to massive blood loss of patients. Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq while briefing media said that blast was reported at Siddiq bazar.
Eleven firefighting teams carry out rescue operations at the blast site in Dhaka, as per The Daily Star.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has said the incident of explosion in Gulistan area seems to be an accident and not an act of sabotage.
"Primarily we are suspecting that it is an accident. Different units are working to find out whether it was sabotage. So far, no evidence of sabotage was found at the spot till now. The law enforcement agencies are investigating it," he said while talking to the reporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Fire services department has rescued many people who were trapped in the aftermath of the blast. Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said that the building where the blast took place houses a bank and sanitary ware store.
He added that 11 have reported dead so far, while 3 to 4 are in critical condition. "Several injured. I have visited the spot. We have begun an investigation. We will take help of other agencies to investigate the cause of the blast. We are going to investigate whether it was a terror attack or an accidental blast," he said.