Bangladesh Explosion LIVE UPDATES: Blast in Dhaka’s Gulistan kills at least 15, injures 100

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has said the incident of explosion in Gulistan area seems to be an accident and not an act of sabotage.

"Primarily we are suspecting that it is an accident. Different units are working to find out whether it was sabotage. So far, no evidence of sabotage was found at the spot till now. The law enforcement agencies are investigating it," he said while talking to the reporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.