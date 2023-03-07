France protests LIVE: Macron's pension reforms bring country to standstill, train services cancelled
The trade union strikes which started in mid-January after Macron's pension reforms continued on Tuesday with no signs to die down anytime soon. The massive nation-wide protests have brough the nation to a standstill with most train and metro services been cancelled and schools closed. The pension reforms seeks to raise the pension age from 62 to 64 however the French workers seem to be defiant. About 260 protests are likely to take place all across France on Tuesday.
As nation-wide protests continue in France over pension reforms, France's far-left leader Luc Melenchon warned that an intensive and justified action. "The battle begins today, in a few hours, the whole country will come to a halt", promised Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far-left France Unbowed party, who is joining the demonstration against the French government's pension reform in the southern city of Marseille.
Massive strikes are taking place in France to mark protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms that seeks to raise the pension age from 62 to 65. Oil refineries, schools and most train and metro services remained closed on Tuesday. "The strike has begun everywhere," said Eric Sellini of the CGT union.