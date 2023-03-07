France protests LIVE: Macron's pension reforms bring country to standstill, train services cancelled

The trade union strikes which started in mid-January after Macron's pension reforms continued on Tuesday with no signs to die down anytime soon. The massive nation-wide protests have brough the nation to a standstill with most train and metro services been cancelled and schools closed. The pension reforms seeks to raise the pension age from 62 to 64 however the French workers seem to be defiant. About 260 protests are likely to take place all across France on Tuesday.